Comey Vs. Trump, Hawaii Vs. Greenhouse Gases, You Vs. Odds of Winning $435 Million: P.M. Links

Fired FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee today that he believed President Donald Trump fired him after he wouldn't do what Trump wanted with the Russian investigation. But he stopped short of saying he believed Trump's behavior should be considered obstruction of justice. Trump's lawyer has responded by saying Comey's testimony actually proves that Trump was not trying to influence the investigation and also attacked Comey for leaking his recollection of their private conversations to the press.

Trump himself described his administration as being "under siege" at a conference today, but promised he'll come out of the fight "bigger and better and stronger than ever."

If Trump has you all exhausted you could try winning the $435 million Powerball lottery jackpot instead.

Hawaii is the first state to pass legislation that would align its environmental goals with the Paris Climate Accord.

Iran is not impressed by the way Trump responded to attacks from the Islamic State within their country. He said, "[S]tates that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

