Most ignorant man in Congress urges Trump to place ‘truth and reality over ignorance’

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal as a signal that the administration values ignorance over “truth and reality.”

“It’s with great disgust I rise in condemnation of President Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate accord,” Johnson said from the House floor. “Despite his promise to make America great again, the president’s pull out from this agreement does exactly the opposite. It puts America behind 194 other countries that have placed truth and reality over ignorance.

“Climate change is real and it’s man-made. It’s a threat that must be addressed. And it’s extremely frustrating that this administration has chosen to withdraw from the global fight against global warming. This pullout sends a message that the United States is no longer interested in leading the efforts to stop global warming. And it’s a self-inflicted wound and undercuts trust in American leadership.”

The lawmaker called Trump’s move an “impulsive and destructive decision by this administration that hurts our future.”

Of course, if Johnson says climate change is real and man-made, we probably ought to believe him.

He is a scientist, you know.

One time, he even saved the island territory of Guam from capsizing due to an overabundance of U.S. troops.

And he saved balloons from the evil Tea Party.

Perhaps Johnson ought to forget about the climate and lead a legislative push for education reform.

