Are You Ruining Your Teeth?

We’re told from an early age to brush our teeth twice a day, but do we know how to do it properly?

Brushing is just one of the many rituals we’ve been taught to observe to preserve our pearly whites, and while it might seem like a basic task, there is more to it than meets the eye—and getting it wrong could have serious consequences.

From keeping your toothbrush safe from bacteria—hint: that neighboring toilet seat is not your friend— to why you should never rinse your toothpaste-coated mouth, Simon Enever, the founder of trendy electric toothbrush company Quip, and dentist Dr. Mark Burhenne reveal their tips for truly healthy brushing.

BRUSH TWICE EVERY DAY

It sounds elementary, yet a shocking half of the US population doesn’t observe this well-known bit of dental wisdom.

Brushing your teeth before bed is especially important because plaque forms most easily during sleep. Bits of leftover food, combined with the fact that your mouth is drier at night than during the day, create a particularly plaque-friendly environment.

So brushing away food debris before you sleep, and then removing any plaque that was able to form overnight when waking in the morning, is crucial.

BRUSH BEFORE YOU EAT

Most of us believe we should brush our teeth after a meal, and while this is partly true, there are times when it is best to brush them before a meal.

Eating food, particularly acidic food, can soften the enamel temporarily. Brushing teeth while the enamel is softened in this way can wear it away more easily.

This can, in turn, lead to sensitive teeth and expose the yellow dentin below the enamel (this explains why the base of your teeth might look more yellow than the rest).

So make sure to brush before you eat (as soon as you wake in the morning) or 30 minutes after—and make sure it’s the last thing you do before sleeping at night).

USE A PEA-SIZE DOLLOP OF TOOTHPASTE

You don’t need an inch of toothpaste, despite what some ads might suggest! In fact, using too much toothpaste can work against you and make the product less cleaning, not more.

By using a pea-size dollop of toothpaste, you’ll waste less, save money, and clean your pearly whites better. If you worry it might not be enough, remember: toothpaste is only one part of the good oral hygiene equation.

FOCUS ON BRUSHING THE GUMS

We have been led to believe the point of brushing is to remove stains from the surface of the teeth. But saliva, water, and eating do a great job of protecting our precious enamel from stains.

The true focus of brushing is to remove debris from hard-to-reach spots, such as the gumline and the area between the teeth.

So focus less on brushing the ‘front’ of your teeth and instead angle your bristles towards the area where each tooth meets the gum. Then, wiggle the bristles back and forth to help them get into the tight gaps.

GO GENTLY

Hard brushing can not only cause receding gums and damage enamel but is actually less effective at cleaning than soft brushing!

When bristles are pressed too hard, they wear quicker and cannot get into the crevices they need to reach, leaving more stains and more debris in the mouth. A great tip for making yourself brush gently is to hold the brush in your fingertips like a paint brush, not in the palm of your hand.

