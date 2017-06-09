‘Bad germs’ make us healthy

There are dozens of supplements that have profound anti-aging effects. Yet cod liver oil is all my grandma had and she lived to be 91.

How did she do it? Today we know the human immune system is critical to longevity. Longevity (aging with health) is directly related to quality of life.

American conventional medicine teaches and understands the anatomy of the immune system, but American doctors do not practice preventive medicine. They practice symptomology, i.e. they “doctor” symptoms after the patient is already sick. This provides the medical-industrial complex with great profits but Americans with little to show for it in the way of health.

To harmonize with the human immune system, preventive care must be the focus of health. There are two basic ways that this can happen. The first is self-taught healthy living. My grandma didn’t know what an omega-3 was or that cod liver oil is full of them — as well as vitamin D — without which the human immune system doesn’t function. But she learned enough to know cod liver oil kept her from being sick.

Second, instead of waiting until you are sick to go to the doctor, work with an alternative practitioner whose priority is preventive medicine.

American doctors disregard alternative medicine as bad science without scientific proof. They discount anything not processed through the medical protocol of so-called “research.”

Doctors have been taught by the medical establishment to rely on “studies” to support claims of therapy or cure from drugs. The catch, unknown to the public, is that clinical studies take time and millions of dollars, and so it’s mostly the pharmaceuticals that fund them and cherry pick the results to slant them to promote the sale of drugs.

Standard doctors also don’t treat the body holistically, that is, they don’t view the entire body as a whole. Our immunity varies with individual biochemistry. In other words, it matters who our parents are. It is not a guarantee that if our parents live long, healthy lives that we will, but it puts the odds greatly in our favor. Symptomology doesn’t recognize this fact.

In our time, we can greatly help add years by supporting our natural immune system with supplemental nutrition and whole natural foods and by avoiding drug-based symptom masking, and also vaccines.

This is one of my favorite subjects because conventional medicine – which means almost everyone — gets it so wrong.

Conventional medicine also teaches that the road to health runs through the vaccine protocol. Even if they worked and were without risk, vaccines only stimulate temporary immunity. By trading lifelong immunity for temporary vaccine-induced immunity, people become vaccine dependent and subject themselves to diseases and medical protocols down the road.

The winners of repeated mandatory vaccinations are the pharmaceutical companies. The losers are the people, who are first put at risk as children for vaccine adverse events and then put at risk as adults for repeated vaccinations that have already failed. The pharmaceutical companies have discovered a money machine in mass vaccinations. But they need and have to have your body for the pretense.

The development of asthma and diabetes in children has increased substantially in the last several decades, coinciding with the significant increase in childhood immunizations.

Whether it is the toxic agents found in vaccines or for want of exposure to “bad germs” in nature or a combination is not clear. But it is clear that the immune system is strengthened by exposure to naturally-occurring microbes, but not by vaccines.

It has been proven, without any doubt, that germs do not cause illness. Instead, they are part of the healing process. They are not contagious.

If germs are contagious and if they will cause sickness and spread death, everybody on Earth would have been dead since the Black Death plague.

When we get sick, we have an error in our immune system — possibly from our diet, like consuming too much sugar. We didn’t “catch” something to get us sick. Notice that not everybody “catches” it.

A study published in the journal Atherosclerosis found that measles and mumps infections were associated with decreased risks of mortality from cardiovascular disease (CVD). There is also evidence indicating that a higher number of infections lowers the overall mortality rate from cardiovascular disease. So exposure to so-called “bad germs” early in life make our bodies stronger.

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that Amish children in Indiana who grew up close to barnyard animals had far lower rates of asthma than Hutterite children, who were raised apart from animals on large mechanized farms in North Dakota.

The study’s co-author, Jack Gilbert of the Microbiome Center at the University of Chicago, told The New York Times that the Amish suffer from fewer immune-related illnesses than the rest of us because they grow up with their livestock and the bacteria they host, as our human predecessors did for thousands of years.

Epidemiological studies are finding that children in households with dogs have a lower risk of developing autoimmune illnesses like asthma and allergies and directly relate that to the diversity of microbes the dogs bring into the home.

As The Times (no proponent of natural immunity) notes:

According to the so-called hygiene hypothesis, spending over 90 percent of our time in the bacteria-poor environment indoors, as we do (especially early in life, when our immune systems are being formed), can cause our bodies to overreact to harmless substances later on, making us sick. “Allergies and asthma are both examples of the way that the immune system is misfiring,” said Jordan Peccia, a professor of environmental engineering at Yale University. “An allergy is our immune system attacking something that it shouldn’t attack, because it hasn’t been calibrated properly.” Dr. Peccia said exposure to animal micro-organisms during the first three months of life helps to stimulate a child’s immune system so that it doesn’t become overly sensitive later in life.

And yet these same doctors promote vaccines, which destroy natural immunity. Something is amiss. Is it cognitive dissonance, profit motive or something else?

