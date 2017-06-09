Trump Says He Was ‘Vindicated’ by Comey Testimony, Big Losses for British Conservatives, Candy Lab Launches First Amendment Lawsuit: A.M. Links

Obamacare is starting to look a lot better to Senate Republicans.

In a Friday morning tweet, President Trump claimed that former FBI Director James Comey's Thursday testimony before the Senate was a "total and complete vindication" of Trump's point of view on the matter.

"Quick-thinking police officers" or "police brutality?" A dramatic video out of New Jersey raises questions.

Florida cracks down on massage parlors, because immigrants or prostitution or something.

Gaming app developer Candy Lab is suing Milwaukee County over a law requiring producers of virtual-reality games to be played in parks to get a state permit.

U.K. conservatives were dealt a blow in yesterday's election, prompting Prime Minister Theresa May to announce that the Conservative Party will form an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. "May had called an election three years early in the hope of winning a stronger mandate as Britain prepares for two years of negotiations over its withdrawal from the European Union, but voters did not reward that gamble," notes The New York Times. "Instead, they produced a hung Parliament—one in which no party has an outright majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

