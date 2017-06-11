Liberty is a scary thing

Human liberty is a frightening concept to people who have only known bondage.

We read in the Holy Scripture that no sooner had the Israelites actually realized that their freedom from Egyptian slavery was at hand, but that they might have to fight to keep it, they began to clamor to return to their chains.

Then they said to Moses, “Is it because there were no graves in Egypt that you have taken us away to die in the wilderness? Why have you dealt with us in this way, bringing us out of Egypt? Is this not the word that we spoke to you in Egypt, saying, ‘Leave us alone that we may serve the Egyptians’? For it would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the wilderness.” Exodus 14:11-12 (NASB)

The majority of American people are no different from the Israelites of old. Most don’t even realize it. Some sense that something is wrong but aren’t sure what it is. And there are those who see it for what it is and embrace it. They won’t admit it, even to themselves, but they are slaves and are engaged in self-sacrifice to their detriment and the detriment of their children.

We have described government as an organism of power designed by the ruling elite which uses politics and political parties to confuse and disorient the public mind about human liberty. Politics is the system used as a subterfuge to cause people to imagine freedom and liberty even as they are enslaved.

Over time “the system” has evolved as a doctrine of life. It provides comfort and security for the group. Truth and inquiry beyond the system creates guilt, fear, hostility, and distrust. Society has parameters of thought that imprisons the population so that they respond only to suggestions of authority.

The essential thrust of psychological warfare is to build group consciousness that supports “the system” against individualism and creative survival.

Political power is built upon group consciousness, not individualism. Politicians appeal to the individual and human liberty, but their careers are built upon helping more and more power flow to the state.

When the American politicians talk about “human liberty,” they certainly are not talking about our or your personal and individual liberty. “Human liberty” is a code word for groupism (the crowd). Politicians and bureaucrats never remotely consider personal or individual liberty.

Government under any name or label is all about making and passing laws for the people. Where there are many laws, there is no individual freedom. Where there is no individual freedom, there is no freedom at all.

Politicians and bureaucrats have so skillfully imposed the word “democracy” that the crowd has total confusion of groupism and individual liberty. Democracy by all definitions is mob rule or groupism. It is anathema to individual liberty. Democracy does not equal human liberty. Democracy precisely means the manipulated mob. Mobs are never spontaneous.

Watch that word democracy. It is the charade for criminal politics. It’s hard to believe how writers who pretend to oppose big government endear this most deceptive word. They are either a part of the system or victims of the system’s brainwash. In any case, they are perpetuating the deception.

When you see or hear anyone use the word democracy implying human liberty, you should suspect treason whether the use is intentional or otherwise.

The word and modern usage of “democracy” is the focus of world propaganda. We absolutely must be alert to this or risk continued deception. It is all important to recognize code words and phrases that are used by bureaucrats and politicians to manipulate the public mind.

I am speaking now to the American conservative. Today’s conservative claims to believe in limited government, the Constitution and individual responsibility – even individual liberty. In the abstract, any mention of rolling back government to its Constitutional parameters is greeted by conservatives with great enthusiasm. But when the rubber meets the road the hedging and waffling starts.

One of the great myths of our time is that the U.S. is a free market capitalist system. In reality, there is no free market in America and has not been for more than 150 years. A market with regulations and licensing and taxation and incentives and cronyism and restrictions on whom a business may or may not serve is in no way a free market.

Most of today’s conservatives would agree that the market is overregulated. But they are few and far between who would agree that all federal regulations should be removed and America’s system should be laissez faire.

Or try to get the conservative to agree to end Social Security, all gun laws, the Federal Reserve, all welfare programs, the income tax, the FDA, farm subsidies, regulations on the auto industry, antitrust laws, the FCC, the EPA and energy regulations. “You can’t take away all regulations,” the conservative will say. “Some of them are necessary. We don’t want the seniors to be broke, kids to go hungry, to have the ‘wild west’ or unregulated banks, etc., etc., and government – and only government — must prevent that.”

This is nothing less than socialism and corporatism, or a watered-down version of the national socialism of Nazi Germany. Oh, the jackboots are not present, but midnight knocks on the door may be if you deign to bring an unapproved plant or seed into your home.

Thanks to years of propaganda that begins with the mass media assault on young minds (children’s programming) and extends throughout the public (non)education system and higher education system, people assume without inquiry their relationship to government. They are programmed to believe the government is a benevolent agent for mass good and it establishes public policy in order to provide for the public welfare and freedom.

Because the true nature of government is concealed beneath an aura of benevolency and imagined political freedom does not change reality, it changes only our perception of reality.

It is in the supreme interest of government that the people be systematically and gradually dumbed down. People who still have the mental capacity to question “public policy” do not think in “the public interest.” “Public policy” and “the public interest” are establishment concepts of conformity. “Public policy” and “the public interest” refers to the interest of the state, not the interest of the people.

The suppression of human liberty is always created upon or out of distorted reality. Any political system built upon self-sacrifice (and all are) is an illusion and can only maintain authority at your expense. Distorted reality is any ploy that seeks to persuade you to share what you have with nonproducers or to seek guidance from external authority. Politics is such an ingrained system that few realize that politics is a system of reliance on external authority which perpetuates itself on illusions and distortions.

There are only two influences or authorities in our lives. One is external authority and the other is internal authority or personal guidance from our own brain. It is our reliance upon external authority that has led us into socialism and turned the American dream into the American nightmare. Our dependence on the external authority of government and the politicians is a program for ruin. Look at us!

Relying on the external authority feels safe because it is the status quo. It feels like freedom because we have endured mass brainwash telling us our slavery is freedom and democracy.

But freedom and happiness is only restored through self-reliance and acting on our own judgment. Self-sufficiency and self-worth produces ultimate happiness and human liberty.

