President Donald Trump’s penchant for addressing terror concerns in “very aggressive, military terms” isn’t going to stop international terror, former State Department spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

Kirby, a retired Navy rear admiral, said he hopes to see the Trump administration emerge with a comprehensive anti-terror strategy which addresses “issues of poverty and human rights and corruption overseas” which make it easier for extremists to radicalize the disenfranchised.

“You cannot kill your way out of a terrorism problem,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.” “We can hit these guys as often as we want and as aggressively as we want, but we are never going to kill the problem of terrorism.”

The former official argues that the past 16 years of aggressive military action “on the ground” in terror strongholds has only made the world less stable.

“We are going to be at it for a much longer time,” he said.

The post Former State official: We aren’t going to ‘kill’ our way out of international terror appeared first on Personal Liberty®.