Peak economic delusion signals coming crisis

In my article, “The Trump collapse scapegoat narrative has now been launched,” I discussed the ongoing and highly obvious plan by globalists and international financiers to pull the plug on their fiat support for stock markets and portions of the general economy while blaming the Trump administration (and the conservative ideal) for the subsequent crash.

Numerous economic shocks and negative data, which had been simmering for years before the 2016 elections, are rising to the surface of the normally oblivious mainstream. This recently culminated in a surprise stock dive that stunned investors who have grown used to the Dow moving perpetually upward, while the economic media immediately began connecting the entire event to Donald Trump and the “James Comey memos,” which likely do not exist.

My position, based on Trump’s behavior and cabinet selections, is that he is aware of this agenda and is playing along. That said, there is another important issue to consider.

There is a famous investors anecdote from Joe Kennedy, the father of John F. Kennedy, about the onset of the Great Depression. He relates that one day, just before the crash of 1929, a shoe shine boy tried to give him stock tips. He realized at that moment that when the shoe shiner is offering market tips the market is too popular for its own good. He cashed out of the market and avoided the crash that many people wrongly assume was the “cause” of the Great Depression.

I don’t know that this story is true, but if it is, it is an interesting example of peak economic delusion. We do not have quite the same investment environment as existed in those days. Today, algorithmic computers dominate the functions of the stock market, chasing headlines and each other, but this does not and will not save the economy another depression. In fact, all they have done along with substantial aid from central banks is artificially elevate equities while every other fiscal indicator implodes.

