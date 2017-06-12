The Power of the Prosecutor [New at Reason]

"There is no evidence that an individual DA in his office is any more punitive today than he was in 1974," explains John Pfaff, author of Locked in: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform. "We just have 30,000 of them instead of 17,000 even though the crime rate is roughly the same as it was in 1974. They've got to do something. They can't just play minesweeper all day and keep their jobs."

On May 25th, 2017, at Reason's Washington, D.C. office, Reason hosted a panel discussion with Pfaff and Ken White, former assistant United States attorney and co-founder of the blog Popehat. Moderated by Lauren Krisai, director of Criminal Justice Reform at the Reason Foundation, the discussion touched on the power of prosecutors in the criminal justice system, how prosecutors​ ​have ​serve​d​ as barriers to meaningful ​criminal justice​ reform, and whether an influx of forward-looking district attorneys could change the status quo.

