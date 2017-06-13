Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies, North Korea Releases American Detainee, and New Hampshire Deregulates Hair Braiding: P.M. Links

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended himself before the Senate Intelligence Committee today, calling accusations of collusion between himself and the Russians a "detestable lie."
The state of New Hampshire has become the latest to repeal licensing requirements for hair braiders. Indiana and South Dakota are the only other states that have deregulated the hair braiding businesses.
Otto Warmbrier, the American college student detained by the North Korean government last year is being released according to the U.S. State Department. The Washington Post reports that he is being medically evacuated while in a coma.
Sen. John McCain (R - Ariz.) frets that Republicans will loose their majority in the House of Represenatives thanks to their few legislative achievements so far.