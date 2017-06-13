Sessions: ‘I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his former colleagues in the Senate Tuesday for questions involving allegations that President Donald Trump has ties to Russia and obstructed justice in attempting to cover them up. The AG called allegations that he was aware of improper relationships “appalling and detestable.”

Sessions delivered a combative opening statement, letting his former colleagues know that he didn’t appreciate suggestions that he would knowingly betray the U.S. to foreign interests.

He said: “Let me state this clearly: I have never met with or had any conversations with Russians or any foreign officials concerning any … interference with any campaign or election. Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign.

“I was your colleague in this body for 20 years, and the suggestion that I participated in any collusion or that I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served with honor over 35 years, or to undermine the integrity of our democratic process is an appalling and detestable lie,” he said forcefully. “I recused myself from any investigation into the campaigns for president, but I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations.”

