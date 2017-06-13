Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

A widespread blackout is quite possibly the most terrifying — and deadliest — threat I’ve confronted in my entire career. As a nation, we are completely defenseless, but as individuals, we don’t have to be.

This week’s articles cover the likelihood of such an attack and what you can do to prepare. You’ll also read about an inspiring act of canine bravery, tips for surviving a terrorist vehicle attack and more.

Let’s take a look.

1. North Korea Dreams of Turning out the Lights

Forget a nuclear attack. Kim Jong Un could wreak just as much (if not more) havoc by disrupting the power grid in a major city. Imagine a blackout that lasts for days, weeks or, God forbid, months. Our society would completely fall apart.

In this Op-Ed from The Wall Street Journal by the former director of the Strategic Defense Initiative during the second Bush administration, this fear is analyzed as a distinct possibility.

After all, we know North Korea has nuclear weapons. And it wouldn’t take a very large one to create an EMP capable of inflicting catastrophic damage on our aging electrical infrastructure.

I recommend getting your emergency supplies and plans in order now so you and your family don’t find yourselves in the dark if North Korea decides to make this dream a reality.

2. This Attack Would Bring America to Its Knees

In addition to most of its citizens, the United States as a nation is woefully unprepared for an attack that would cause a major power outage. An attack of this nature would bring America to its knees. The death toll would be staggering — it may even kick-start World War III.

Which is why I’ve spent hundreds of man-hours preparing an entire package of survival tools and resources to help you prepare NOW for this imminent threat. To get your hands on this critical kit, click on the link above.

It contains practically everything you need to know to make sure you and your family won’t be among the victims when our grid goes down, so don’t wait.

3. Hero Dog Shot in Home Invasion Receives Award for Bravery

A couple in Mississippi owes an immense debt of gratitude after being saved from armed intruders by their loyal dog, a plucky pit bull rescue by the name of Leon.

One quiet night at their home, Theresa and Brickford Lero were surprised by three masked men. As Theresa went to grab her gun, she commanded Leon to “Get ‘em!” Leon obeyed and was shot in the process. He survived his injuries and received a framed certificate of bravery from Sheriff Troy Peterson.

This is a perfect example of why owning a dog is one of the best things you can do to protect your home. If you’re not in a position to be a pet owner, you can still make it look like you have a dog. Simply put a “Beware of Dog” sign out front and a dog bowl within view of your back door as deterrents.

4. How to Make an Improvised Gas Mask

Obviously, a home-made gas mask won’t protect you from every airborne threat, but — as this article from The Art of Manliness frankly points out — it’s better than nothing.

Click on the link above and follow the simple step-by-step instructions (with pictures) to make an improvised gas mask using four easily obtainable household materials in under 10 minutes.

5. 10 Tips for Surviving a Terrorist Vehicle Attack

Lately, vehicles have become a popular weapon of choice for terrorists the world over — from France to Israel, Canada to Germany and, of course, England.

The best way to protect yourself against a vehicle attack is to keep your head up and on a swivel anytime you’re walking around outside.

I also recommend checking out this piece from Active Response Training for 10 more safety tips, including several dos and don’ts, what sounds to listen for and what kinds of streets you should stick to in public places.

