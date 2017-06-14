12 Dead in London Tower Fire, Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Joel Schumacher Apologizes for Batman & Robin: P.M. Links

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice.
- At least 12 people died and dozens more were injured in a massive tower fire in London.
- A missile boat from Iran reportedly pointed a laser at a U.S. helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.
- The Federal Reserve predictably hiked interest rates.
- China announced it was cutting requirements for manufacturing licenses on some products as it looks to reform its licensing system.
- Forty eight members of the opposition in Zambia were suspended from Parliament for 30 days after boycotting an address by the president.
- Pornhub released user data on global porn viewership for its 10 year anniversary.
- Director Joel Schumacher said he wanted to apologize to every fan who was disappointed at how bad Batman & Robin was.
- The actress Anita Pallenberg has died, aged 73.