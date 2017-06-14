Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources

Katy Perry Is Very Sorry She Once Wore Her Hair in Cornrows: New at Reason

June 14, 2017
No Comments

Katy Perry has made a public apology. She's been filmed making a mea culpa. She has confessed to having made "several mistakes" in recent years. So what exactly were her moral crimes? Did she get embroiled in a drug scandal? Did her spat with Taylor Swift cross the line from tweets to violence?

Nope. She once dressed a geisha. And she once wore her hair in cornrows. Yes, writes Brendan O'Neill, the cultural appropriation hysteria has reached such a fever pitch that celebs are now apologizing for hairstyles.

View this article.

Katy Perry Is Very Sorry She Once Wore Her Hair in Cornrows: New at Reason

June 14, 2017
No Comments

Katy Perry has made a public apology. She's been filmed making a mea culpa. She has confessed to having made "several mistakes" in recent years. So what exactly were her moral crimes? Did she get embroiled in a drug scandal? Did her spat with Taylor Swift cross the line from tweets to violence?

Nope. She once dressed a geisha. And she once wore her hair in cornrows. Yes, writes Brendan O'Neill, the cultural appropriation hysteria has reached such a fever pitch that celebs are now apologizing for hairstyles.

View this article.