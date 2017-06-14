Shots at Congressional GOP Baseball Practice, Rolling Stone Settles With UVA, Lawmaker Kills Chicken on Camera to Show He’s Pro-Life: A.M. Links

- At least five people, including U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), were shot early Wednesday in Alexandria, Viriginia, during GOP Hill-staff and member baseball practice; no one was killed. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told MSNBC there were as many as 50 shots. The shooter appeared to be a white male, according to Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks.
- A 45-year-old police chief from Minnesota was caught trying to pay for sex with someone under 18-years-old—aka sex trafficking under federal law. The local NBC News affiliate described it as him "being caught in a minor prostitution sting."
- A video shows Missouri state Rep. Mike Moon killing and gutting a chicken while talking about abortion and the need to protect life.
- Rolling Stone Magazine has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by the University of Virginia for $1.65 million.
