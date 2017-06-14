What You Should Know about Poverty in America

Poverty is a big deal – it affects about 41 million people in the United States every year – yet the federal government spends a huge amount of money to end poverty. How can this be? And how do we even measure poverty in the first place? This week on Words and Numbers, Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan answer these questions and delve into what can be done to help the poor.

Watch the video below or here on YouTube or listen to the podcast here on SoundCloud.

For more on this, see:

And for research, see: