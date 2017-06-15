It’s all about the global status quo

The Senate on Thursday voted almost unanimously to impose harsh sanctions on Russia and Iran, while making it difficult for the president to engage the countries diplomatically. While the political establishment argues the sanctions are a response to Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, that’s just a smokescreen. Americans are witnessing the implementation of deep state favored foreign policy initiatives that would have been guaranteed under a Clinton administration.

Prior to the 2016 presidential election, anyone who was paying attention knew that one thing was certain: A win for Hillary Clinton would guarantee a foreign policy pivot designed to worsen relations with Russia.

Clinton’s ties to the deep state run deep and her administration would have served as a puppet to implement its agenda with as little friction as possible.

That’s why there was such an effort to manipulate the mainstream media into declaring that there was absolutely no chance of her loosing the election.

The plan was simple. Keep the military-industrial complex flush with cash via destabilization and heightening tensions with Russia. And it would be a two-for-one deal. By continuing to support “moderate” rebels in the Middle East, and thereby ensuring continued turmoil in Syria, the deep state would protect Saudi Arabian oil interests.

As I wrote just ahead of last year’s election:

It’s tempting to believe Clinton is an idiot for the way she handled U.S. policy in the Middle East—but for her friends, the chaos she created was nothing short of genius. And she’ll continue to make really smart decisions if elected president… that is, where her decision-making concerns enriching her neocon buddies. Where a Trump White House might demand that the Pentagon explain and correct its mistakes in the Middle East in the years moving forward, thereby giving Americans reason to again believe in its military’s ability to get things done— a Clinton White House is going to take a very different approach. She’s going to give us all something to fear more than the ragtag terrorists groups we’ve been arming and fighting, rinse and repeat, for decades. If you’ve been paying attention to her campaign at all, you know what we’re talking about: A brand new Cold War is on if Clinton is elected, and escalation is the name of her game. Russia knows this— and its leaders are currently preparing for the worst.

Trump’s election obviously caused some problems for the plan. He’d even discussed finding common ground with Russia in the interest of eradicating ISIS.

So Trump became a Russian operative. And he convinced everyone on his team to look the other way as he “colluded” with Russian operatives to steal the election.

How exactly did they go about stealing the election? Oh, well, according to our top-secret intelligence agencies, Russia messed with electoral integrity in the most powerful nation on earth by hacking emails, voter registration rolls and enlisting online trolls to publish fake news.

Sounds reasonable enough, right?

Not really. But the pitchforks are up, so it must be working.

More importantly for the deep state, all but two senators voted Thursday to impose harsh sanctions on Russia which Trump can’t undo. In floor speeches lauding the sanctions, several senators likened the Russian “meddling” to an act of war.

No kidding.

The two who voted against the legislation were Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah). Imagine that, two guys almost universally hated by the hawkish establishment.

Paul noted that anything the U.S. is currently accusing the Russians of doing, China has already done.

Perhaps more important to note is that the U.S. has done everything that the political establishment in the U.S. is accusing Russia of doing, except often far more intensely.

This isn’t about elections. It isn’t about collusion. It’s about an establishment whose existence relies on a continuation of a global status quo.

Here are the rules: The U.S. is the most powerful nation in the world. Russia wants to take over the world. Terror is everywhere, we can’t kill it. But we have to “lead” in resistance to it. That means bombs, munitions and kickbacks for anyone who doesn’t think their plan is better than ours. And whichever leaders believe they have a better plan to stamp out ragtag terror groups can deal with the “rebels” we’ll arm against them.

