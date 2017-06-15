Lawsuit Claims Student Agreed to Orgy, But Later Called It Sexual Assault: New at Reason

In 2015, a male student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, was suspended and banned from participating in student organizations after being accused of sexual assault by another student with whom he had participated in group sex.

Last week, a federal judge in California issued a decision allowing the student's due process and sex discrimination lawsuit against the school to move on to the next stage of litigation—a welcome change from the usual judicial deference to university tribunals, writes Samantha Harris.

The case arises out of celebratory end-of-year trip to Lake Tahoe in June 2014. According to the plaintiff's complaint, he and the three others present did not realize that his accuser, known only as Jane Doe, had taken prescribed pain medication and consumed five drinks before the orgy began.

