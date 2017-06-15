Scalise Undergoes More Surgeries, Cosby Jurors Deadlocked, Inquiry in Deadly Tower Fire: P.M. Links

- Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), underwent his third operation today from his wounds from yesterday's shooting from Virginia. The guns owned by shooter James Hodgkinson were apparently purchased legally.
- The jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial say they're deadlocked. The judge told them to continue deliberations.
- Polygamist leader Lyle Jeffs, who had been on the run for a year now from charges of food stamp fraud and money-laundering, has been arrested by the FBI.
- The White House has changed the effective date of President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban in order to keep it from expiring before the Supreme Court can decide whether to hear the challenge to its legality.
- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire that has killed at least 17 people.
- Trump's repetitions of accusations that Qatar supports terrorists will not stop the United States from selling them F-15 fighter jets in a $12 billion deal.
- The Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of more sanctions on Russia and Iran. The only senators voting no were Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul.
