50%, 40%, 35%: Polls on Trump approval are all over the place

A trio of polls released on President Donald Trump’s approval rating ranged from 35 percent to 50 percent on Friday, leaving some political watchers scratching their heads as they try to figure out whether the president is retaining the support of his once massive and energetic base as his agenda remains overshadowed by controversy.

The best data for Trump, and the polling numbers he featured in a Friday morning tweet, is the 50 percent approval rating he received from Rasmussen.

“This is the first time the president’s overall approval rating has hit the 50 percent mark since late April. His approval rating has ranged from a high of 59 percent in late January shortly after he took office to a low of 42 percent in early April,” the polling outlet relayed.

The Associated Press’s polling wing, meanwhile, painted a far less impressive picture of Trump’s current job approval among U.S. voters, declaring: “Most Americans say they think President Donald Trump has little to no respect for the country’s democratic traditions…”

The AP said just 35 percent of its respondents currently approve of the job the president is doing.

Zogby, meanwhile, clocked presidential approval at 40 percent for this polling cycle, down from 43 percent last month.

Despite coming to varied conclusions on the current state of presidential approval, all three polling outfits recorded dips in Trump’s approval since first taking office. While this isn’t at all surprising for any administration, Trump’s numbers are less stable thanks to ongoing controversy tied to the Russia investigation.

In addition to the controversy, Zogby noted that some aspects of Trump’s agenda remain stalled and the administration has yet to fill nearly 1,000 positions across government agencies, employees who could help move his agenda forward.

The poll outfit said: “The President will need some really big victories regarding the Russia probe and legislatively in the remainder of the year, or he could be a lame duck president his whole first term. It’s not completely over for him yet but it sure seems that way based on the data from this most recent poll. Washington DC will get only hotter and hotter this summer while both parties hold Trump’s feet to the fire.”

