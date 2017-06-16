Oliver Stone: Deep state is shockingly open about its war on Trump (Video)

Joining Fox New’s Tucker Carlson Thursday night, American filmmaker Oliver Stone said attempts by the U.S. government to stir anti-Russia sentiment and investigations into President Donald Trump are all part of a deep state plan to make sure its agenda isn’t thwarted by the president’s America first policies.

Stone reminded viewers that agencies at the highest levels of the federal government’s intelligence apparatus are basing the entire attack on Trump on an intelligence “estimate” which doesn’t provide clear evidence against the president.

Stone said: “It’s been told to us by three agencies: the C.I.A., the N.S.A. And the F.B.I. It was told to us in January, a few days before Mr. Trump came into office. It was called an assessment. The report itself if you read it, Steven Cone has been pointed out to you … not an intelligence estimate. It doesn’t have the kind of information that is required. It’s … a joke.”

The filmmaker added that Trump is being portrayed as a Manchurian candidate by the deep state in the one of the most hostile presidential transitions to occur to date.

“It seems, as some people have said and I tend to agree, the deep state, the military industrial complex, the intelligence agencies, have had their own position and have had it for many years and they continue to promote the wars they do in all the countries,” Stone said. “Even Obama said ‘I want to close Guantanamo, I want to cut down on Afghanistan, I want to do this and that’ and he didn’t do it.”

He added: “I’m shocked at what the CIA did and what Brennan did. It seemed like he was very hostile to Trump. Very hostile. And I think Comey carried it out. It was Comey, if anybody, who influenced the election in my opinion. It was Comey’s declaration that the investigation on Clinton had been dropped and then he reopened it three weeks or two weeks before.”

Stone said Americans need conduct a thorough examination of who really is running the country.

The post Oliver Stone: Deep state is shockingly open about its war on Trump (Video) appeared first on Personal Liberty®.