Tasteless: As congressman struggles to recover from murder attempt, Univision outlet labels him ‘bigoted homophobe’

As House Majority Whip Steve Scalise lay in a Washington D.C. hospital Thursday in critical condition, a writer for Univision-owned Fusion called the lawmaker a “bigoted homophobe” and delighted in the “delicious irony” that one of the Capitol Police Officers on the lawmakers security detail that day was a black lesbian.
From the post:
Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip who was shot by a gunman who attacked a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday, has kept company with racists. He was forced to apologize for speaking at an international conference of white supremacists, and reportedly referred to himself as “David Duke without the baggage.” Following Scalise’s shooting, Duke praised him for “defending white civil rights.”
Scalise has also been described as one of the most anti-LGBTQ politicians in Washington. He’s voted against LBGTQ rights over and over again. He also authored Louisiana’s ban on same-sex marriage. Like many of his ilk, he said he was only trying to protect “traditional” marriage.
So it is a point of especially delicious irony that Scalise, who survived the attack (and is reportedly in critical condition), may owe his life to a queer black woman.
Crystal Griner, a Capitol Police officer, was one of two special agents on Scalise’s security detail yesterday who helped take down shooter James Hodgkinson. People at the scene said that the two officers prevented an all-out “massacre” on the field that day, engaging in a firefight with Hodgkinson before killing him.
Judging from the comments on the piece, Fusion’s readers evidently agreed with the disgusting, if not totally intended, premise that the psychotic shooter may have taught Scalise a lesson.
Here’s a selection of some of the responses:
- “And do we think this will change his mind? Or any of the bigots in the GOP? No, they’ll keep being shitty bigots.”
- “I get it. I wouldn’t consider saving Steve Scabies’s* life ‘heroic,’ but I get what you’re saying. *I’m not fighting the autocorrect anymore over this asshole’s name.”
- “I hope this ordeal has changed this top Republican’s stance on LGBTQ and Gun Rights… You know that old saying about you can hope in one hand, and shit in the other…”
- “Remember: being shot doesn’t make you a better person or a hero. Fuck that guy.”
- “Wait until he finds out about who they got for the blood transfusion.”
- “We all know that if the shoe was on the other foot, no conservative voter would condemn a radical conservative shooter. She did her job, but she should have let them die. Being a bigger person has no purpose in conservative America. It is the scumbags who hold all the power and they got there by lying and holding the government hostage. We have to stop pretending all lives are equal when the people who hold power want to disenfranchise everyone but straight white christian males.”
- “I hope he has a human moment, but likely he’ll just minimize it “those other officers helped, and at least they weren’t gays” being the mantra that lulls him to sleep at night.”
