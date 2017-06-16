The Senate Votes For New Sanctions on Russia, The Officer Who Killed Philando Castille is Found Not Guilty of Manslaughter, and Trump Opines About the “Witch Hunt” Against Him: P.M. Links

Germany threatens retaliation if the U.S. ends up going through with new sanctions against Russia, which German government officials worry will harm German companies. The Senate approved sanctions yesterday in a 98-2 vote, with only Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee objecting. The House has yet to vote on the measure.
Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who shot Philando Castille in a highly publicized incident caught on video last year, was aquitted of all charges related to the shooting, including second-degree manslaughter. If convicted he would have faced up to 20 years in prision. The decision comes a month after police officer Betty Jo Shelby was found not guilty for her shooting of an unarmed black motorist in Oklahoma.
Less lucky was Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involunatry manslaughter for urging her boyfriend to commit suicide via text. The case raises a number of issues surrounding speech and violence.
President Trump supposedly admits to being investigated for obstruction of justice in a Tweet today, saying an investigation into his firing of former-FBI director James Comey was a "Witch hunt".