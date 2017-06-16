The WIRE: Your week in review

From shooting congressmen in Alexandria to shooting hoops in Pyongyang — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

The Democrats’ new plan:

Step 1: Incite terrorist attack on Republicans.

Step 2: Blame the victims.

Step 3: Win elections.



As strategies go, it’s right up there with “Crazy Old Lady 2020.”

Hateful Democrat rhetoric had nothing to do with Alexandria terrorist — and committed Democrat — James Hodgkinson’s motivations. Riiight.



We may never unravel the mystery…

Democrats reacted to one of their minions opening fire by blaming Republican protection of the 2nd Amendment. Oh, they brought it on themselves, huh? Going with the old “if she didn’t want to be raped, she shouldn’t have worn such a short skirt” defense.



How is any Democrat supposed to resist a soft target like that?

Nancy Pelosi offered a hot take, claiming the Alexandria attack was inevitable, since the Republicans turned to “the politics of personal destruction” back in the 1990s. The Republicans, huh? I remember it kinda different.



Bubba’s rape victims don’t count because Hillary says they’re not people.

Following the attack, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe tried to deflect responsibility from his party’s hate speech, claiming so-called “gun violence” kills “93 million Americans a day.”



By the time he was done speaking, the entire population of his state was dead.

Last weekend’s March Against Sharia drew some unexpected counterprotesters, as left-wing gays and women took to the streets to protest for a system which throws them off rooftops.



Glad to be of heeeeeeeelllllp.

Democrats found themselves defending Special Counsel Robert Mueller after he packed his taxpayer-funded staff with a who’s who of liberal operatives and sugar daddies.



I’m sure they’ll be more than fair.

Mueller’s office wasted no time leaking word that he was investigating Trump for obstruction of justice. Nice to see he’s not waiting on formalities… like identifying an actual crime.



Don’t waste my time with trivialities! I have a lynching investigation to conduct!

California Senator Kamala Harris wants to be heard, even if that means talking over testifying witnesses. And anyone who tries to stop her is sexist!



“How dare you answer my question! I wasn’t done interrupting you yet!”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions met the Senate this week, with Democrats shrieking that he lacks the integrity and respect for the law required to be an effective AG. Wait, when did that become a thing for Democrats?



It’s a recent shift in policy.

New York’s Shakespeare in the Park troupe delighted a Democrat-filled audience with staging of Julius Caesar in which they substituted President Trump for the title character; apparently unaware that The Bard meant assassinations are bad.



“Verily, subtlety is but lost upon thine tiny heads.” – Bill Shakespeare

The Worm turned up in North Korea again. Dennis Rodman visited his BFF, Kim Jong Un. The nature of their friendship remains a mystery.



“You my favorite American, Michael Jordan!”

“And you’re my favorite 70s TV character, Tattoo from Fantasy Island!”

Rodman’s visit comes on the heels of North Korea’s release of American college student Otto Warmbier after a 15 month imprisonment. However, Warmbier was in a coma; a fact his captors failed to mention until just before the release.



“What? He got the same 50 glorious calories a day as everyone in Dear Leader’s Socialist Paradise!”

Indigenous rights groups petitioned the UN this week, demanding the body pass a resolution against “cultural appropriation.”



Fine, but since automobiles, telephones, computers and electricity were all brought to you by white guys, enjoy hand-delivering your resolution in the dark.

The Washington Post marked the one-year anniversary of the Islamic terrorist attack on Orlando’s Pulse nightclub by blaming so-called “gun violence.”



Coming soon, a WaPo look at the alarming rise in truck violence plaguing Europe.

And, Illinois Democrat Representative Mike Quigley introduced the “Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement” or “Covfefe Act” in Congress this week. See what he did there? Y’know, from Trump’s tweet from weeks back? That’s how long it took them to come up with that.



The loyal opposition, hard at work.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.