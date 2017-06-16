The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday night that the Obama administration’s amnesty program for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children will remain in effect.

During the campaign season, President Trump promised to “immediately” cancel DACA– but the DHS announcement reveals that the program will mostly remain in effect.

“DACA recipients will continue to be eligible as outlined in the June 15, 2012, memorandum. DACA recipients who were issued three-year extensions before the district court’s injunction will not be affected, and will be eligible to seek a two-year extension upon their expiration,” the fact sheet reads. “No work permits will be terminated prior to their current expiration dates.”

The DACA program allows around 800,000 young people to live in the nation without fear of deportation.

The Trump DHS did revoke a never-implemented Obama program that would have expanded DACA rights to parents of minors brought into the country illegally. A federal judge in Texas blocked the move after 26 states sued on the grounds that the policy would create an illegal immigration loophole.

Trump hinted earlier this year that he planned to leave DACA alone, saying allowing young illegal aliens to remain in the country was “a case of heart.”

His critics on immigration disagree.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) says Trump’s leaving DACA in place “undermines” other directives the president issued in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

“While mouthing the Obama-esque platitudes about innocent children caught in the system, the administration keeps granting deferments based on a program President Trump said is unconstitutional and vowed to abolish,” the group said.

The post Trump administration backtrack: Obama’s Dreamers will stay appeared first on Personal Liberty®.