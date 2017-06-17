Be Social, Not Stupid

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

It’s no secret I’m not a fan of using social media. In my opinion, there are too many security risks involved. But I recognize that for many people, giving up their social media accounts is non-negotiable.

If you don’t want to deactivate your accounts, at least be smart about how you use them. Take a look at the first reader question below for some social media safety tips you should start implementing today.

I know you’re not a fan, but if you do have to use social media, what are some ways to protect your information?

— Sam S.

While I personally don’t use social media, I know a lot of people use it as a way to stay in touch with family and friends. That being said you need to exercise an abundance of caution with what information you share on social media.

For example, I have a family member who constantly checks in on Facebook anytime she’s away from home — so anyone could see where she went for dinner or if she’s out shopping. A criminal would simply need to wait until she checks in somewhere so they could burglarize her home. It’s important never to broadcast where you are on social media because you never know who could use this as an opportunity to rob or stalk you.

Second, check your privacy settings and make sure you’re only sharing information with the people you want to have access to it.

Finally, don’t post your real birthday or where you went to school or similar biographical facts if you are using them in passwords (although I hope you aren’t) because cybercriminals will use those details to hack into your online accounts.

Regarding workplace violence, you are 100% on the mark with this article. Unfortunately, most people will ignore the warning signs, or, when passed along, management will ignore them and not act on them. Keep up the great work.

— Robert S.

Thank you for your feedback, Robert. Unfortunately, you are right. Far too many people will ignore the warning signs of workplace violence.

However, hopefully, more people will start to realize that it’s always better to err on the side of caution. I know a lot of police departments use the phrase, “If you see something, say something,” which is exactly what we need to do in today’s world.

First, this e-letter is great! Second, I have purchased a number of tactical pens from other survival sites and I have one on me at work and everywhere I go. How does your tactical pen differ? Thank you for your time and being a great resource for me!

— Larry L.

Well, Larry, the biggest difference between my tactical pen and others on the market is that the one I use is incredibly durable. Click here to see video footage of the “ice block test,” where I use my tactical pen to hammer through a big block of ice.

The fact is you get what you pay for, so while you’ll find tactical pens for less money, they will likely fall apart or break if you perform similar tests on them.

I just received my Tactical Pen a few days ago, and today I received an email offering me a Titanium Tactical Pen for $100. What is the difference?

— Sonja T.

What makes our titanium tactical pen different from our regular tactical pen, Sonja, is the material from which it is made. Otherwise, you would use it exactly the same way you would use a regular tactical pen.

The element used to make the titanium tactical pen is Grade 5 titanium, which is the same titanium used to make armor plates capable of stopping bullets. Not only does this alloy have a higher tensile strength, but it is also resistant to corrosion and makes the titanium tactical pen lighter than the most other tactical pens.

Please tell me how I can detect a GPS tracking device on my vehicle…

— Edward M.

The simplest way to detect a tracking device on your car is by using an electronic sweeper that detects the cellular signal from the GPS.

Now, these devices can be very expensive, so if they’re not something you’re able to purchase, I recommend contacting a local private investigator. Ask them how much it would cost to sweep your car for a tracking device.

Or if you aren’t overly concerned and don’t want to pay someone to look for you, you can check the areas of your vehicle where GPS trackers are most frequently hidden — wheel wells, bumpers and the undercarriage of your car. You should also check the glove box, under all the seats and anywhere else in the interior where someone might hide a tracker.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

