Beware the Alarmists of the Left and the Right: New at Reason

Donald Trump and Al Gore would no doubt cringe at the thought that politically speaking, they are brothers from different mothers. But the fact is that when it comes to fighting their pet crusades, global terrorism in Trump's case and global warming in Gore's, they are both more alike than different, notes Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia.

Both Trump and Gore believe in the precautionary principle—the notion that even a small chance of a catastrophic event requires sweeping measures to avert it. So neither seems to care about the price of their approach, both in terms of money and individual liberty.

View this article.