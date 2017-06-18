Maybe it’s time to investigate the investigation

As the investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia becomes increasingly confusing, it may be time to take a look at the investigation itself. Something doesn’t quite add up. Here are some things we learned over the weekend.

A report out in The Washington Post last week signaled that FBI special prosecutor Robert Mueller had expanded the investigation into whether Trump or his associates “colluded” with Russia during the 2016 presidential election to include an inquiry into whether the president may also have tried to cover his tracks when he fired former FBI head James Comey.

Trump took to Twitter shortly after the story broke, ridiculing the expanded inquiry as an unnecessary “witch hunt.”

Mainstream press analysis mostly sneered that the president’s response is a sign of nervousness of what may be about to come out of the investigation. The only problem with the MSM summation of the situation is that Trump’s tweets, though riddled with his characteristic Twitter tone, didn’t say anything that the bulk of middle America isn’t already thinking.

One of Trump’s early Friday tweets read: “After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!”

Despite the heavy drama and hype surrounding both Comey’s and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent appearances before the Senate to discuss the situation, Trump is completely right. Americans are on the same page today in terms of understanding what, if anything, out of the ordinary happened prior to the election to cause such a national fracas.

We know that we still have no idea what the political circus barkers on the left are talking about when they speak of collusion and meddling. A thorough analysis of the situation provides only this: The nation’s most secretive and bureaucratic law enforcement and spying agencies– FBI, CIA, NSA– have produced vague reports declaring that the election system of the most powerful nation in the world was undermined by social media sh*t stirrers and some hacked emails that were never very secure in the first place.

We also know that, to Comey’s knowledge, the FBI wasn’t investigating Trump specifically at the time of the former director’s firing. We know that Sessions was in the same building as a Russian official prior to the election and they met. The purpose of the meeting, we don’t know. Everything is a mess of he said and she said.

Some of the things being said are getting attention– they just aren’t telling us anything about Trump or “collusion.”

For instance, we know based on Comey’s testimony that there may well have been some serious obstruction of justice ahead of the election. It’s just that, the obstruction we’re talking about now involves former Attorney General Loretta Lynch coaching Comey on how to talk about the investigation into Clinton’s emails in a way that made a serious breach of the public trust seem only like a “matter.”

We know that Comey’s decision to leak his memos to a friend, who subsequently leaked the documents to friendly press, was likely inappropriate. And if it weren’t problematic enough when he admitted to being a leaker, things got even more confusing when his own former agency refused to release the documents to the public.

Trump and his administration are right in the middle of trial by public. But the public doesn’t have any of the facts in the case– only a series of unnamed sources, shady intelligence reports and pre-mature verdicts trumpeted by the opposition and amplified by a media machine that rolled over for the Washington establishment decades ago.

Here’s another of Trump’s Friday tweets, referring to Rod Rosenstein, the current top man at the Justice Department on Trump’s case: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt…”

Also on Friday, this ABC report regarding Rosenstein rolled out:

The senior Justice Department official with ultimate authority over the special counsel’s probe of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election has privately acknowledged to colleagues that he may have to recuse himself from the matter, which he took charge of only after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ own recusal, sources tell ABC News. Those private remarks from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are significant because they reflect the widening nature of the federal probe, which now includes a preliminary inquiry into whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice when he allegedly tried to curtail the probe and then fired James Comey as FBI director.

Rosenstein, remember, appointed Mueller to lead the Trump investigation. Now, he appears pretty likely to get the hell out of the way before the dominoes begin to fall.

Why? Well, probably because something stinks.

Mueller, it was reported late Friday, has added at least 13 lawyers to the team investigating president. According to the same report, he plans to add more.

Think about that for a moment.

Ranks of folks at the Justice Department, the FBI, CIA, NSA, and members of Congress– our protectors, leaders, best and brightest– are all looking into the Trump/Russia/collusion situation. No one has found much of anything. Media has already charged, tried and convicted Trump. Hell, half the country thinks the guy is getting weekly payroll checks from the Kremlin. All without the first firm, admissible in court, piece of evidence being shared with the public.

If it’s such an open and shut deal and things are so crystal clear, why does Mueller need an army of lawyers?

This investigation needs to run its course– but not without a secondary investigation into the investigation on its heels.

