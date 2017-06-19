Free Speech Wins Big at Supreme Court, Russia Threatens U.S. over Syria, Possible Failed Terror Attack in Paris: P.M. Links

- Two important Supreme Court decisions came down today upholding citizens' free speech rights. The court ruled that the federal government cannot reject trademarks just because they use "offensive" language. The court also ruled that states cannot ban sex offenders from participating in social media sites.
- The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a case on gerrymandering in Wisconsin.
- After the United States downed a Syrian warplane, Russia is threatening to target aircraft flown by the U.S. and its allies over Syria.
- A driver crashed into a police vehicle and died in Paris in what authorities believe was an attempted terrorist attack. Nobody else was injured.
- Seattle Police shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman who had called police to report a robbery. Police said she drew a knife on them. Family members say she was struggling with mental health issues.
- Outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) says he doesn't think President Donald Trump's administration is going to be any more transparent than Barack Obama's, and he's disappointed. Well, we have all those leaks, though.
