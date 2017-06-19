U.S. Shoots Down Syrian Warplane, Iran Strikes ISIS in Syria, Container Ship Collides Into U.S. Destroyer: A.M. Links

The United States shot down a government warplane over Syria it claimed had bombed U.S.-backed forces. Iran, meanwhile, launched missiles aimed at ISIS sites in Syria in response to terrorist attacks in Tehran.
At least 7 sailors have died after a container ship collided into the U.S.S. Fitzgerald near Japan.
Gunmen in Mali killed at least 2 tourists after storming a resort.
A van plowed into a crowd leaving a mosque in London, injuring several people—the alleged driver was arrested.
David Clarke will not be headed to the Department of Homeland Security.
The sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby ended with a hung jury.