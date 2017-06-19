Words Aren’t Weapons! [Reason Podcast]

"Implying that anyone should be put into a wood chipper is definitely kind of a dick move," says Reason's Katherine Mangu-Ward. "But a fully legal dick move, not an actual threat, [so] I'm going to stick up for fully legal dick moves."

On today's episode of the Reason Podcast, Mangu-Ward joins Nick Gillespie, Matt Welch, and Andrew Heaton to discuss weaponizing words in the broader struggle for free speech; the recent congressional shooting; whether heightened political rhetoric in Trump's America is responsible for violence; Michelle Carter's conviction of manslaughter for convincing her boyfriend to kill himself (setting a precedent that equates words with weapons); Donald Trump taking America's Cuba policy backwards (though his rhetoric is outpacing his reforms); and a new FOIA request obtained by Reason's C.J. Ciaramella revealing the FBI's misgivings about Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax (also a libertarian).

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

