Rand Paul on a Cuban Trade Embargo: New at Reason

Let's let the Cuban people see that socialism rather than the United States is responsible for their decades of economic woe, Rand Paul writes.

Instead of hiding our capitalism behind a failed embargo, we should tear down the walls of trade restriction and open up travel and trade even more. Instead of allowing the socialists to continue their propaganda unopposed, we should have sufficient confidence in capitalism to let them go head to head.

Let's see what Cubans will choose when they come face to face with iPhones, modern cars, and tourists with fistfuls of dollars buying Cuban services and goods.