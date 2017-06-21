Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Said Marijuana Smell Made Him Fear For Life, Chris Christie Approval Rating at Historic Low, Sega Wants to Create ‘Netflix of Retro Gaming’: P.M. Links

A plane carrying the defense minister of Russia was "buzzed" by a NATO jet, Russian state media claimed. Russia has also responded to new U.S. sanctions by canceling a meeting scheduled in St. Petersburg between U.S. and Russian officials on improving U.S.-Russia relations. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.), meanwhile, blamed the distraction of Russia talk for Jon Ossoff's loss in Georgia, and suggested the candidate should've made Donald Trump the centerpiece of his campaign.
An officer in an airport in Michigan was stabbed by an alleged attacker who purportedly yelled out "Allahu Akhbar."
The cop who killed Philando Castile said the smell of marijuana made him fear for his life.
Chris Christie's approval rating of 15 percent is the lowest in the country for a governor and the lowest ever for a governor in New Jersey.
The king of Saudi Arabia has made his son the crown prince instead of his nephew.
Sega wants to create the "Netflix of retro gaming."