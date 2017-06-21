Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Said Marijuana Smell Made Him Fear For Life, Chris Christie Approval Rating at Historic Low, Sega Wants to Create ‘Netflix of Retro Gaming’: P.M. Links

June 21, 2017
  • A plane carrying the defense minister of Russia was "buzzed" by a NATO jet, Russian state media claimed. Russia has also responded to new U.S. sanctions by canceling a meeting scheduled in St. Petersburg between U.S. and Russian officials on improving U.S.-Russia relations. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.), meanwhile, blamed the distraction of Russia talk for Jon Ossoff's loss in Georgia, and suggested the candidate should've made Donald Trump the centerpiece of his campaign.
  • An officer in an airport in Michigan was stabbed by an alleged attacker who purportedly yelled out "Allahu Akhbar."
  • The cop who killed Philando Castile said the smell of marijuana made him fear for his life.
  • Chris Christie's approval rating of 15 percent is the lowest in the country for a governor and the lowest ever for a governor in New Jersey.
  • The king of Saudi Arabia has made his son the crown prince instead of his nephew.
  • Sega wants to create the "Netflix of retro gaming."