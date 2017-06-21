It’s OK if Entrepreneurs Like Jeff Bezos Are ‘Stingy’: New at Reason

By pursuing profit honestly, entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos do much more for the world than charities do.

John Stossel writes:

Thursday, right before Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he'd acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, he tweeted a "request for ideas" for "philanthropy strategy." If you have suggestions about "helping people in the here and now... reply to this tweet."

Here's my reply: Don't do it, Jeff!

I understand why you asked.

Giving well isn't easy. Charities often squander donations.

Cancer Fund of America gave less than 5 percent of donations to charity. When I confronted its owner, James Reynolds, he blithely said, "True, if they give it to the telemarketer, they get 85-90 percent."

Charity-rating services try to separate good charities from bad, but they get conned, too. Measuring "charitable work" is hard. How should the CEO's first-class hotel expenses be classified?

Some charities perpetuate dependency—rewarding passivity rather than effort.

Some perpetuate poverty—destroying local businesses by forcing them to compete with "free."