Angry College Students Protest…the Dalai Lama?: New at Reason

Rather than the usual hullabaloo over Charles Murray, Ann Coulter, and Milo Yiannopoulos, the subject of student ire this Saturday at University of California, San Diego, was none other than the Dalai Lama.

Despite the similarity in rhetoric, the protesters weren't liberals offended by a provocative right-wing speaker, but Chinese students who see the Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist political figure who threatens their culture and governance.

Liz Wolfe looks at how campus speaker outrage culture is taking on new and unexpected forms.

