Just what we don’t need: Obamacare-lite

The GOP Senate’s version of what is ostensibly an Obamacare repeal and replace bill is nothing more than Obamacarelite.

While it eliminates the Obamacare coverage mandate – which was an unconscionable and unconstitutional (despite SCOTUS’s ruling to the contrary) provision for control – it keeps in place large government subsidies for people and insurance companies. In short, it’s just more socialized medicine, taking from the producers and giving to the nonproducers and crony corporations. It’s a boondoggle and a sham to call this a repeal bill.

It disincentivizes savings by continuing to tax health and medical savings accounts (though at a reduced rate from Obamacare), and includes $2 billion for states to address the opioid addiction crisis created (largely) by the medical industrial complex’s “legal” pushing of pain killers on an unsuspecting public.

Most of the “concerns” about the bill expressed by the political class – Democrats and Republicans alike – are that the new bill doesn’t prop up enough people with largess from the government treasury.

There seems to be little concern to address the real problems: That health care costs are rising because of government interference in the marketplace and that the road to health is paved not with drugs, but with proper nutrition. If people avoided vaccines and pharmaceuticals and the standard American diet and adopted a diet of whole foods like the Nutritarian Diet by Joel Furhman, they could bankrupt the medical establishment.

The only repeal bill needed is one that says Obamacare is repealed. The only replacement is for the government to get out of the healthcare business and the health insurance business and let patients negotiate fees and services directly with the doctor for everyday ailments (and that includes alternative doctors) and for insurance to compete for business to cover catastrophic ailments and injuries.

