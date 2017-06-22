Losing your Ossoff

How many times will the Democrats fall on their faces before they learn that bad candidates can — and will — overcome nearly any advantage? Last year, the angry old lady the Democratic Party chose to carry their banner into the 2016 presidential fray told America, during a nationally televised debate no less, that she considered Republicans her “enemies.” Moreover, she claimed to be “proud” to do so. While those outside the old bat’s bubble suggested dismissing close to half the electorate was the kind of voter outreach that made John Kerry such a hit, she doubled down; telling another audience that Republicans belonged in a “basket of deplorables.” Add to that brilliantine bit of electioneering her promise to send America’s coal workers to the unemployment line and her active disregard for the populations of key states like Wisconsin, and the Democrats learned a tough lesson on November 8, 2016; bad candidates can overcome almost every advantage.

At least, she should have learned a tough lesson. Whether she did or didn’t is immaterial. She’s yesterday’s news. However, her minions have clearly missed the message. With special elections in four states between November and now, they embarked on a bold new strategy: losing.

Witness Tuesday’s events in Georgia’s 6th district; where Republican Karen Handel faced a guy named Jon Ossoff. Once again, the Democrats sent a jackass to the derby. Handel, whose support was soft enough to have finished as an also-ran in the Georgia Senate race in 2014, was forced by that same soft support to fight her way through a field crowded by 10 other Republicans. Despite the short season, the Democrats poured a record $30 million into the race, hoping to rich-slap the electorate into accepting Ossoff. Hollywood stars descended on the district like locusts; assuming, as they did with Hillary Clinton, that their wattage would blind the voters into casting their votes Ossoff’s way. The corporate media turned their full lights on Ossoff; giving him the lead role in what was supposed to be the Democrats’ big comeback. And despite all those pluses, Ossoff managed to finish in the minus column.

To be fair to Ossoff, he wasn’t as personally distasteful as Clinton. Don’t get me wrong; the poor little fella seemed nice enough, in a “skinny jeans-wearing, beta male” kind of way. But the dude had the charisma of a potted plant. Much like Hillary — not to mention the Democrats who dropped the other three special congressional elections since Hillary went on a permanent hike on the Westchester woods — huge money and huge wattage — mostly from places far from the field of play — couldn’t make up for crappy contestants.

In the wake of Ossoff’s internationally-televised faceplant, the Democrats have clearly learned nothing. They blamed racism; as if a privileged white boy was the victim of discrimination. They blamed the proliferation of outside money in politics; as if going to Malibu to raise nearly all of the cash to prop up a guy who doesn’t even live in the district is downright neighborly. MSNBC buffoon Rachel Maddow even blamed poor weather, suggesting the rain had “partisan implications;” as if Democrats lack umbrellas. What they didn’t do was blame their own spectacular hubris in selecting a zero like Ossoff; a guy who outspent the last Democrat to vie for the 6th district seat $30 million – $0, but garnered thousands fewer votes. And I would be remiss if I forgot to mention that there’s real doubt that last candidate, “Rodney Stooksbury,” actually exists.

I don’t want to pick on the poor kid, but Ossoff lost because Ossoff is a loser. The Democrats sat him down on a pile of money, and he fell off of his own accord. Until they realize that money and endorsements can’t close the gap between candidate and voter, he won’t be the last.

— Ben Crystal

The post Losing your Ossoff appeared first on Personal Liberty®.