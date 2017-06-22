Senate Health Bill Revealed, Trump Didn’t Tape Comey, Torture at Secret Yemen Prisons: P.M. Links

The Senate's draft replacement for the Affordable Care Act was unveiled this morning. Peter Suderman analyzes the legislation here. Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Kentucky), Ted Cruz (Texas), Mike Lee (Utah), and Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) have already stated they do not support the legislation as written.

The Senate's draft replacement for the Affordable Care Act was unveiled this morning. Peter Suderman analyzes the legislation here. Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Kentucky), Ted Cruz (Texas), Mike Lee (Utah), and Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) have already stated they do not support the legislation as written. After Bloomberg reported from sources that President Donald Trump does not actually have tapes of his private meetings with fired FBI Director James Comey, Trump tweeted that he didn't make any recordings himself.

The Supreme Court ruled today that the United States cannot revoke citizenship for naturalized citizens who lie to U.S. officials on matters unrelated to gaining citizenship.

There are secret prisons in Yemen where suspected militants are tortured and grilled. Literally grilled, as in burned, not just heavily interrogated. The United States knows about the prisons and has interrogated suspected militants there, but officials say they were unaware of any torture going on at the sites, run by United Arab Emirates.

The man who brought a gun into a D.C. pizza parlor subject to a bizarre political pedophile conspiracy theory known as "Pizzagate" has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Carrier, the air conditioner company who Trump dealt with to keep jobs here in America, is reportedly preparing to lay off 600 people and ship jobs to Mexico anyway.

