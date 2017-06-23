Americans are ready to move on from Clinton fantasy scandals

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her powerful friends in government have worked overtime to keep media and Congress focused on investigations into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. But America is ready to move on.

That’s according to the latest data out from the monthly Harvard-Harris Poll, which illustrates that a clear majority of Americans are ready to move on from the “Russia interference” investigations.

Just 44 percent of respondents to the poll said they believe congressional focus on whether Russia interfered in the election is worthwhile. Fifty-six percent of respondents, meanwhile, said they believe it is time for Congress and the media to move on.

Sixty-four percent said they believe continued investigations into President Donald Trump and Russia are actually damaging the country.

More specifically, 73 percent of respondents to the Harvard-Harris poll said they feel continued congressional focus on the Trump/Russia issue is keeping Congress from taking care of important economic issues facing the nation.

Another big reason Americans are so down on the investigation is because it has yet to provide any evidence of actual wrongdoing. Sixty-two percent of respondents to the poll said they do not believe there’s evidence of “collusion”– the same number believe that impeachment is not likely.

