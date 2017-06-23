Breaking: GOP health overhaul loses more vital support in the Senate

The GOP establishment lost the support of a fifth senator on Friday, signaling that the bill put together behind closed doors isn’t going to pass without significant revisions.

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) announced during a press conference on Friday that he wouldn’t support the establishment effort to repeal Obamacare over concerns about how a shift in Medicaid costs could affect states.

“I’m announcing today that in this form I will not support it,” Heller said.

Heller joins fellow GOP Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) in opposition to the Senate healthcare plan.

Heller’s opposition to the legislation is different than that of the earlier opposition because he isn’t signaling that any amount of changes to the current iteration would bring him around.

“It’s going to be very difficult to get me to a yes,” Heller said, adding that one of his top priorities is protecting Medicare expansion states.

The Nevada Republican also said that it’s a lie that the current legislation would do anything to bring down health insurance premiums.

Heller’s opposition further complicates things for a GOP establishment which, without Democratic support, could afford to lose the votes of just two Republican senators and still get the bill passed.

Story will be updated as needed.

