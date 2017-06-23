Can we do $1-a-day insurance? Rand Paul thinks so (video)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted his congressional colleagues Friday for trying to push through a healthcare overhaul that again sells out the American public to the interests of major insurance companies.

Paul contends the mandates currently included in Obamacare are a massive part of the healthcare systems current price problem because they eliminate much of the need for competition.

Paul said on “Morning Joe”: “There’s 12 regulations in Obamacare. We’re repealing two of them. We might be able to whittle the price down a little bit. I don’t think prices will come down at all.

“You have to let people buy what they want. They’re saying we’re giving waivers to states. What I’m hearing back is many states won’t accept the waivers,” he continued. “On the left, they say, no, they will accept all the waivers, there will be no protection. From the right, I’m worried they’ll accept no waivers and the price will be sky high to buy insurance.”

Paul said that he believes by getting the government out of the business of subsidizing insurance so that providers can continue to get away with keeping prices high, costs will come down on their own.

“What I’d like to do is legalize inexpensive insurance, and you should be able to get insurance for $1 a day. I mean, you really should,” he said. “The insurance companies make all the money; all of this is predicated upon still propping up the insurance companies.”

The only way to get there, Paul contends, is the repeal and replace process Republicans promised American voters.

“I want the bill to look more like a repeal bill. I promised people I was going to repeal it; I didn’t promise people that I was going to replace it with a federal program of bailing out insurance companies,” he said.

