The WIRE: Your week in review

From Obamacare’s defeat to Ossoff’s dead meat — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

The Senate unveiled their version of the House bill to undo the crimes of Obamacare. The “Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017” isn’t perfect by a long stretch, but it does address key problems, like forcing people at gunpoint to buy stuff they don’t want.



If you like your money, you can keep your money.

Ex-President Barack Obama put down his mai-tai long enough to pontificate against the Senate’s version of a bill designed to undo the crimes of his signature “accomplishment.” Claiming “Health care has always been about something bigger than politics: It’s about the character of our country.”



“If you like the character of our country, you can keep… no you can’t.”

Democrats ratcheted up the hysteria to unprecedented levels, claiming that without Obamacare, “millions” will die. And WITH Obamacare, people can live forever?



Depends on how you define “live.”

We spent $30 million on Jon Ossoff, and all we got were these lousy t-shirts.



You spent your Ossoff. [rimshot]

Some Democrats tried to pass off Ossoff’s spectacular face-plant as a “moral victory.”



I’m sure that’ll lessen the sting for Lil’ Johnny when he’s skimming Alyssa Milano’s pool.

What’s that feeling you get when the Democrats go 0-4 in “bellwether” elections since Hillary flamed out.



Schadenfreude \SHädənˌfroidə/ n: pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.

The Democrats’ recent performance got some party faithful talking about replacing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; who responded by asserting her credentials as a “master legislator” and “astute strategist.”



She turned total control of all three branches of government into a crumbling minority in under 10 years. I’m pretty sure that’s not what “astute” means.

President Donald Trump announced this week that he has no tapes of conversations between disgraced FBI Director James Comey and him. How long did the Democrats spend on that? Long enough for them to get PLAYED.



I believe the President calls that “The art of the deal.”

Norm Eisen, who served as the Obama regime’s “ethics czar” went so far as to claim Trump’s remarks about Comey tapes were “witness intimidation.” Wait – Obama had an “ethics czar?”



That’s like a “Planned Parenthood neonatal caregiver.”

The increasingly automated Amazon corporation absorbed the upscale WholeFoods chain of grocery stores, touching off panic among workers afraid they’ll be replaced by robots. I think we all know where this is headed.



Finish your quinoa, human.

Global warmists were quick to point to 115 temperatures in places like Phoenix this week as proof their dogma is totally real, you guys!



High temps in the desert, in SUMMER? When will the madness end?

Just days after his rhetoric incited a terrorist to attempt to assassinate GOP congresspersons in Alexandria, Virginia; James Hodgkinson’s hero, Senator Bernie Sanders, told another of his supporters to “fight back… in an unprecedented way.”



Meaning what, use artillery?

Liberals threw another tantrum this week when President Trump joked with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela about the U.S. building the Panama Canal.



Arrogant Americans! Always taking credit for stuff they actually did!

The left could barely hide their glee when American college student Otto Warmbier died after over a year in North Korean custody. Warmbier committed “suicide,” but Mike Brown was “murdered.”



Pictured: L – victim. R – not so much.

Social justice warriors were in full meltdown mode over the murder of 17 year-old muslim girl Nabra Hassanen. At least they were, until the murderer was identified as Darwin Martinez Torres, an illegal alien. There’s a merit system to victimhood?



It’s time to fight “islamophobia” and – hey! Where’d everybody go?

A muslim terrorist named Amor Ftouhi attempted to murder a police officer at Flint, Michigan’s Bishop International Airport. According to witnesses, Ftouhi shrieked “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing the cop in the neck. Obviously, another Mormon.



Either that, or the years have not been kind to Borat.

Police in Sussex, UK and Germany took to Facebook to brag about their recent arrests of people who posted “hate speech” to the social media site. Note to potential “hate speech” posters: Not much gets by these guys.



Except for actual terrorists.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.