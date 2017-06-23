Nasa’s eagle-eyed asteroid hunting team have spotted 1803 potentially hazardous asteroids.

A ROCK hurtling through space will make a close encounter with Earth on Saturday, according to Nasa.

But don’t cancel the BBQ just yet – it’s unlikely to smash into our planet.

If it did, it could potentially wipe out life as we know it.

So Nasa is keeping an eye on it just in case.

The asteroid – named 441987 (2010 NY65) – is marked as a concern because it’s 230 meters in diameter and traveling just 7.9 lunar distances (that’s about three million km) from us.

This Nasa model shows how close the asteroid will come to Earth on Saturday

If it were to strike, its weight could impact with a force 300 times greater than the Hiroshima bomb, scientists have predicted.

2010 NY65 was discovered on July 10, 2010, by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) spacecraft and is expected to make yearly close approaches to Earth until 2022.

It might sound far-fetched, but experts have warned that an asteroid crash that would wipe out humanity could be imminent.

Dr Alan Fitzsimmons, speaking ahead of asteroid week this month, said there is currently nothing we can do to stop a large space rock heading our way – and the impact would be catastrophic.

