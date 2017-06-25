Public outrage is our only hope

The U.S.’s downing of a Syrian military aircraft last week certainly wasn’t the first sign that the Pentagon is pushing the country into a war with Syria, but it does mark the moment our trot toward all-out war turned to a full-on sprint. And despite very serious international implications of escalated involvement in Syria, Congress and the Americans they represent haven’t heard the first word on whether it’s a bad— or good – idea.

I can tell you what I think all day, and often I do.

But I want to hear your take on the current foreign policy situation. We pay for the wars– but we seldom have a voice.

Is Syria a fight worth having? Why are we in such a bad spot with Russia? Is President Donald Trump going to have an opportunity to implement the foreign policy agenda he proposed during the 2016 election?

There’s a lot more to discuss– and I want you to lay it on. Often, I read the comments on my columns and see that many folks disagree with my take. I want to understand why. What’s your take… and why?

Respond in the comments below, or reply to me directly at sam.rolley@personalliberty.com … I’ll read all the responses. And I’ll respond to the ones that make me question my positions. Either way, we all win. This is a discussion we aren’t getting from the mainstream media.

