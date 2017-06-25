What do we see when we make visible the invisible?

An understanding of government morality is about the most important thing in our lives. Every morning when we awaken, we need to be alert and conscious of the morality of the government and the system under which we live.

The morality of government as we intend to explain it includes the whole relationship of government to the American people, including the physic phenomenon of authoritarian dependency. We believe unequivocally that understanding the morality of government is basic to human liberty. It is an illusion to believe otherwise.

We owe no moral duty to believe the pronouncements of government and its agents and we question their political motivation.

It is the nature of governments that there exists a silent state of hostility between the government and the people. Governments rule by deception and force. The goal of government is to coerce the people into a regimented, docile and obedient mass under a propaganda system based on altruism and self-sacrifice.

This is not altruism as you understand the word. It has a double meaning. Where you understand it as an unselfish devotion and interest in others and their well-being, government uses it to gain power, control and wealth under a veneer of charity and good works.

Unveiled, altruism is hypocrisy, deceit, egotism, love of money, criminal politics, “patriotism,” nepotism among the elite nobility, brotherhood of secret societies, manipulation of the public mind and its production.

To the unsuspecting public it appears good, but it is hypocrisy with a hidden agenda to cover evil. It is the philosophical basis of democracy and benevolent totalitarianism.

Governments are not benevolent. Instead, they are autocratic, and all autocratic systems seek to consume the wealth and resources of the producers of wealth while carrying on perpetual diversions.

Governments are created and organized to monopolize power and wealth. If we consider the growth of government and coercion of the people through a mass of complicated laws and regulations, we can only conclude that the nature of government is force. This means not only force upon our physical mobility, but more importantly force upon our mental processes. We are disciplined to “political correctness” and the giving over of our minds to a self-serving system.

Government propaganda effectively destroys our capacity to see our master/slave relationship to government. Government coercion and force has very high success as long as it is invisible to the great majority of people. Governments justify plunder and theft with self-serving laws. The public is trained to obey all laws without question. They cannot discern the illegality and bad intent of the laws.

It is through this deception that government becomes our external authority, as we discussed in “Liberty is a scary thing.” It is our reliance on external authority that led us into socialism.

How does the invisible become visible? No matter what illusions are created to conceal force and the monopoly power of authority, many people gradually come to perceive the life-consuming influences of government. Careful observers begin to detect the anti-productive nature of government, its politicians, and bureaucrats. Where is the positive value of a self-sacrifice system which constantly drains your life and assets? The system operates under the guise of the “public good” and is nothing less than the invisible manipulation of government force via taxes and regulations.

What to do? Practical and realistic thinking precludes confrontation with force and the triggering of the manipulation of the legal system against ones person and property. Paramilitary groups, “resistance” groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and so-called tax protesters, etc., actually promote and enhance government authority simply because the gullible public is so easily manipulated. If/when these groups become threatening or violent, government grows its police power with the people’s blessings.

Escape from the mental entrapment of government means self-realization and a clear view of the regimented existence of millions of people because they give themselves over to illegitimate power.

To the extent that we ignore or recreate reality, our mental process is dominated by authority. As long as we accept illusions for reality, we are in an altered state of consciousness and are constantly being drained of intelligence, competence, happiness, and money.

Example: We have a friend who recently discovered that he had terminal cancer. By “education” he was a successful engineer. The world would view him as intelligent, rational and alert.

Though exposed to alternatives, he would only consider “orthodox medicine.”

The point is that he is a religious man of the Southern Baptist persuasion. He said that “the Lord has always taken care of me and will continue to do so.” Because he is ignoring reality, he is confusing Christianity with mysticism, and it is costing him his life.

Human liberty can only exist or be restored with an accurate perception of reality. Mind distorting fictions of government and external authority must be exposed. To do otherwise is to keep us dependent on an ivory tower mysticism based on lies and the duplicity of politicians and bureaucrats.

Government is a parasite cult, organized, and disguised behind a peculiar language of code words and phrases. It uses its esoteric money creation system, wrapped in fictions and legalese, to affect the most massive transfer of wealth in the history of the world from the producers to itself (the nonproducer). Not one in a million even suspects what is happening.

Nothing significant in our lives can or will happen unless and until we challenge our mental processes to investigate the morality and philosophy of government.

The post What do we see when we make visible the invisible? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.