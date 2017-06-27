Active shooter reported at Alabama military base

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., is currently on lock down amid reports of an active shooter situation.

The base’s Twitter account reported that the military installation is on lock down because of a “possible active shooter” at a building on the post that houses aviation and missile command activities.

An email to Arsenal employees went into further detail, stating that a shooter was on the second floor of the building.

According to reports, Redstone officials are reporting that there are no known casualties at this time.

There was initially some confusion about whether this was a real world situation because a training exercise to respond to similar threats was scheduled to occur on Wednesday.

Redstone Arsenal is a military post located in northern Alabama, it’s home to around 40,000 civilian and military employees working for the United States Materiel Command, the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, the Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

