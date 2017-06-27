Otto Warmbier’s Deadly Ordeal Is No Reason to Restrict Travel to North Korea: New at Reason

The difference between adventure and stupid prank is often just the outcome—and that outcome is never a sure thing.

J.D. Tuccille writes:

It would have been a good story to tell if Otto Warmbier had successfully made off with that North Korean propaganda poster. It could have been the sort of low-reward, high-risk tale that defines many a good yarn years after the fact. Getting caught and killed by the thuggish regime he was trying to tweak thoroughly ruined the story, but gambling against that danger is what would have made it worth telling.

And now the Trump administration is considering heading off any future such misadventures by banning Americans from traveling to North Korea. For our own good, it claims.

