Senate Vote on Health Care Delayed, Facebook Hits a Milestone, and Brazilian President Charged With Corruption: P.M. Links

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has delayed a vote on the senate health care bill after several Republican senators expressed opposition to it. The vote was supposed to happen this week. McConnell says he is still looking to get to a point where 50 senators are "comfortable" with the legislation.
Facebook hit a company record of 2 billion monthly users on the social media site. "We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together," said company founder Mark Zuckerberg in a post.
Three Chicago police officers have been charged with cover up of event related to the shooting of Laquan McDonald in 2014. Check out Reason's coverage of that shooting and the police reaction to it here.
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been charged with corruption, sparking protests and the possibility of impeachment for the embattled leader. Temer had taken over from former President Dilma Rousseff after she was also removed for alleged corruption.