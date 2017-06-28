Animatronic Trump Will Speak at Disney World, Sanders Calls FBI Probe ‘Pathetic,’ Palin Suing New York Times: P.M. Links

- Disney says the animatronic Donald Trump in the "Hall of Presidents" exhibit at Disney World will have a speaking role, disputing a report from Vice News.
- Bernie Sanders called the FBI probe into alleged fraud by his wife "pathetic" and suggested it was politically motivated.
- Sarah Palin is suing The New York Times for linking her political ads to the Jared Loughner shootings.
- A new report from the Pentagon finds the threat of missiles growing worldwide.
- The European Union is not releasing a a report on corruption that was supposed to be out last year.
- A proposed law in the Philippines would threaten jail time for citizens who don't sing the national anthem with fervor.
- Facebook has hit 2 billion users.
- Phil Jackson is leaving the New York Knicks.