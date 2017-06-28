Are they bored? Senators introduce bill to legislate airplane etiquette

If you’ve done any traveling by air in recent years, you know it isn’t exactly an enjoyable experience anymore.

There are the high ticket prices, the filthy airports full of handsy government gropers, delays, changes and weird charges for all kinds of ridiculous nonsense. An airport, it seems, is a place where common courtesy and, to some extent, basic human dignity go to die. And by the time anyone makes it on a plane, the level of preceding irritation is undoubtedly high– then, joy, you’re trapped in a tube with a couple hundred other travelers.

There are the sweatpants wearing catch-me-outsides, the rude drunks who believe a plane is a pressurized bully pulpit for bizarre political rants, the bratty children and their useless parents, and all manner of other freaks and weirdos with whom you otherwise wouldn’t opt to share a confined space.

Still, air travel is a necessary evil of modern life for a huge swath of Americans.

And that must be why a bipartisan bill was introduced in the Senate in an attempt to make flying less irritating. Of course, as things go with nonsense legislation, it’s probably going to have the opposite effect. The Commercial Flight Courtesy Act, unveiled Wednesday by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), would make it illegal to carry on a telephone conversation while on an airplane. Why? Because others may find it annoying.

No Joke.

“Passengers chatting on their mobile devices in the small confines of an airplane could make flying even less comfortable,” Markey said in a statement. “Passengers should not have to suffer through the conversations of others, and flight crews should not be disrupted while performing their important safety and security duties.”

Here’s what the legislation says:

(a) In general

Except as provided in subsection (b), an individual may not engage in voice communications through a mobile communication device while onboard an aircraft in scheduled passenger interstate or intrastate air transportation. (b) Exceptions

Subsection (a) shall not apply to— (1) individuals traveling on aircraft operated by a foreign carrier unless such travel is between airports located within the United States;

(2) members of the flight crew or Federal Air Marshals who are conducting official business on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration;

(3) the use of in-flight phones that are affixed to the aircraft; or

(4) chartered or private flights.

The legislation was first introduced back in 2013, when the FCC was considering liberalizing regulations on cell phone use while flying.

Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler rightly noted at the time: “I do not want the person in the seat next to me yapping at 35,000 feet any more than anyone else. But we are not the Federal Courtesy Commission.”

His predecessor, Ajit Pai, killed the de-regulatory effort.

And that makes it even more confusing that two senators, at a time when they definitely have other things to do, would see fit to make this a legislative matter.

Of course no one wants to have to listen to some empty suit blowhard yap on the phone throughout a cross country flight. But even more irritating than that, is being expected to take seriously elected officials who somehow believe the Constitution permits them to legislate manners.

